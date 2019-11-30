Created Equal: Clarence Thomas in His Own Words | Film News

This post tracks developments in “Created Equal: Clarence Thomas in His Own Words,” a new documentary about the Supreme Court Justice and the toxic confirmation he was forced to endure.

11-28-19 | Thomas compares ‘modern-day liberal’ to Klansman in new film

Per the New York Post, “‘I felt as though in my life I had been looking at the wrong people as the people who would be problematic toward me,’ Thomas says in the film Created Equal: Clarence Thomas in His Own Words, according to ABC News. ‘We were told that, ‘Oh, it’s gonna be the bigot in the pickup truck; it’s gonna be the Klansman; it’s gonna be the rural sheriff.’ But it turned out that through all of that, ultimately the biggest impediment was the modern-day liberal.’”

11-16-19 | Townhall: “Stunning Documentary” Releases May 2020 on PBS

Per Townhall, “Filmmaker Michael Pack conducted hundreds of hours of interviews with Thomas and his wife Virginia to create this stunning documentary, which will see a wide release in May 2020 on PBS.”

11-13-19 | Cato: “Justice Thomas, Unscripted”

Per Cato, “Drawing on a rich array of historical archive material, period and original music, personal photos, and evocative recreations, Justice Thomas, unscripted, takes the viewer through his complex and often painful life, dealing with race, faith, power, jurisprudence, and personal resilience.”

10-23-19 | Double Standard for Black Conservatives vs. Black Liberals

Per The Washington Examiner, “‘There’s different sets of rules for different people,’ Justice Thomas said in the film’s trailer. ‘If you criticize a black person who’s more liberal, you’re a racist. Whereas you can do whatever to me, or to now [HUD Secretary] Ben Carson, and that’s fine, because you’re not really black because you’re not doing what we expect black people to do.'”