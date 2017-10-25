Courtney Love: Hero of Weinstein Saga

The New York Times and the New Yorker recently reported that famed producer Harvey Weinstein may have sexually harassed or assaulted dozens of women. It seems to have been an open secret in Hollywood, but no one wanted to risk their careers to stop him — well, except one person. It seems Courtney Love was going around warning young starlets to avoid him, and even said it publicly, risking a libel lawsuit, in this clip from a 2005 Comedy Central interview. She was subsequently fired by her talent agency. Three cheers for Courtney Love.

