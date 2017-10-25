Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World

Libertarian Movies, Films & Documentaries

Courtney Love: Hero of Weinstein Saga

The New York Times and the New Yorker recently reported that famed producer Harvey Weinstein may have sexually harassed or assaulted dozens of women. It seems to have been an open secret in Hollywood, but no one wanted to risk their careers to stop him — well, except one person. It seems Courtney Love was going around warning young starlets to avoid him, and even said it publicly, risking a libel lawsuit, in this clip from a 2005 Comedy Central interview. She was subsequently fired by her talent agency. Three cheers for Courtney Love.

About Miss Liberty

This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.