Coronavirus (COVID-19) Timeline

This post tracks links related to the coronavirus timeline (aka COVID-19, Wuhan virus). Articles are ordered chronologically to optimally understand events, and not necessarily in the order of publication.

2003 | Wikpedia (SARS) | 2003 SARS outbreak traced to a coronavirus that crossed the interspecies barrier from wild animals sold for food in Chinese markets. | “In late May 2003, studies from samples of wild animals sold as food in the local market in Guangdong, China, found a strain of SARS coronavirus.”

2005 | Clinical Microbiology Reviews | Virologists warn that coronaviruses are common in types of mammals being eaten in Southern China and that this cultural habit could likely lead to another deadly outbreak. | “The presence of a large reservoir of SARS-CoV-like viruses in horseshoe bats, together with the culture of eating exotic mammals in southern China, is a time bomb. The possibility of the reemergence of SARS and other novel viruses from animals or laboratories and therefore the need for preparedness should not be ignored.”

2009 | Bloomberg | The US government’s stockpile of N95 masks is deployed in the H1N1 influenza outbreak of 2009 but is never replenished. | “The national stockpile [of N95 masks] used to be somewhat more robust. In 2006, Congress provided supplemental funds to add 104 million N95 masks and 52 million surgical masks in an effort to prepare for a flu pandemic. But after the H1N1 influenza outbreak in 2009, which triggered a nationwide shortage of masks and caused a 2- to 3-year backlog orders for the N95 variety, the stockpile distributed about three-quarters of its inventory and didn’t build back the supply.”

2019 | Daily Mail | While consumption of infected mammals is the most likely source of human infection, Chinese scientists note the coronavirus point of origin is 300 yards from one of the country’s largest virology labs. | “Chinese scientists believe the deadly coronavirus may have started life in a research facility just 300 yards from the Wuhan fish market. A new bombshell paper from the Beijing-sponsored South China University of Technology says that the Wuhan Center for Disease Control (WHCDC) could have spawned the contagion in Hubei province.’ The possible origins of 2019-nCoV coronavirus,’ penned by scholars Botao Xiao and Lei Xiao claims the WHCDC kept disease-ridden animals in laboratories, including 605 bats. It also mentions that bats – which are linked to coronavirus – once attacked a researcher and ‘blood of bat was on his skin.’.”

December 2020 | The Times | Chinese authorities are made aware of a deadly virus outbreak but cover it up for three weeks. It is estimated that the global number of coronavirus cases would be as much as 95% lower had Chinese authorities instead acted to contain it those three weeks earlier. | “Chinese laboratories identified a mystery virus as a highly infectious new pathogen by late December last year, but they were ordered to stop tests, destroy samples and suppress the news, a Chinese media outlet has revealed. A regional health official in Wuhan, centre of the outbreak, demanded the destruction of the lab samples that established the cause of unexplained viral pneumonia on January 1. China did not acknowledge there was human-to-human transmission until more than three weeks later.”

January 2020 | The Journal.ie | Italy’s Patient Zero is made to wait 36 hours before being tested, during which time he spreads it to others (long queuing is common in some European health systems). | “The first person to fall ill in Northern Italy met someone who’d returned from China on 21 January without presenting with any symptoms of Covid-19, Italian health authorities said on 21 February. According to Italy’s Corriere della Sera newspaper, the 38-year-old man with Covid-19 symptoms had to wait 36 hours at a hospital in Lombardy before he was tested for the virus, during which time he had contact with hospital staff and visiting friends and family.”

January 2020 | The Mainichi | The German government outsources testing to the private sector to speed testing. It works; cases of infection are quickly identified and isolated. | “Drosten said Germany’s dense network of independent labs received both the technical information needed to conduct tests and the approval to bill for them in January, when case numbers in Germany were still in the single digits. Unlike in other countries, where national laboratories had a monopoly on testing, Germany’s distributed system helped doctors to swiftly determine whether suspected cases actually involved the new virus or a common cold, which can have similar symptoms.”

February 2020 | Technology Review | At the initial crucial juncture where testing would make the most difference, the US CDC releases faulty coronavirus test kits and the US FDA forbids other companies from providing test kits, maintaining a government monopoly. | “On February 5 the CDC began to send out coronavirus test kits, but many of the kits were soon found to have faulty negative controls (what shows up when coronavirus is absent), caused by contaminated reagents…FDA rules initially prevented state and commercial labs from developing their own coronavirus diagnostic tests, even if they could develop coronavirus PCR primers on their own.”

February 2020 | China Global Television Network-YouTube | Italian and Chinese government authorities encourage Italians to hug Chinese visitors as a show of friendship and lack of racism. | “Mayor of Florence Dario Nardella has suggested residents hug Chinese people to encourage them in the fight against the novel coronavirus. Meanwhile, a member of Associazione Unione Giovani Italo Cinesi, a Chinese society in Italy aimed at promoting friendship between people in the two countries, called for respect for novel coronavirus patients during a street demonstration.” Note: China Global Television Network, which released and promoted this advocacy video, is a state media outlet of the Chinese Communist Party.