Coronavirus (COVID-19) Timeline: The Story Told In Links

This post tracks links related to the coronavirus timeline (aka COVID-19, Wuhan virus). Articles are ordered to optimally understand events, and not necessarily in the order of publication.

Act 1 : Maybe Don’t Eat Wild Animals

SARS outbreak (2003) traced to coronavirus from wild animals sold in Chinese markets. | 2003 | Wikpedia
Virologists warn Chinese habit of eating wild animals is a viral “time bomb.” | 2005 | CMR

Act 2: There’s Something Very Dangerous Here! (But Let’s Not Tell Anyone)

A worker in a Wuhan live animal food market enters hospital for an unusual flu. | Dec-19 | WSJ
Ai Wen, a director at the hospital, warns others of the disease and is told to shut up. | Dec-19 | Guardian
She subsequently disappears. | Mar-20 | OpIndia
Dr. Li Wenliang warns others of the disease, is told to shut up, and later dies of infection. | Dec-19 | BBC

Chinese authorities are aware of the deadly virus outbreak but cover it up for 3 weeks. | Dec 2019 | Times
Unaware, 40,000 families attend Wuhan festival. Wuhan will shortly be a plague city. | Dec 2019 | The Star
Duped by China, WHO reports no evidence of human-to-human transmission. | Jan 2020 | Twitter
95% of coronavirus victims could have been spared had China been honest. | Mar 2020 | USouthhampton

Some note that virus first appeared in market right next to China’s only L-4 bio lab. | Feb 2020 | Wikipedia
Scientists speculate virus could have been developed there. | Feb 2020 | Daily Mail
But genetic evidence says it’s not artificially created. | Mar 2020 | Live Science
However, that does not rule out possibility of accidental transmission from lab. | Feb 2020 | BBC
Notably, Chinese have been caught 3 times by FBI with vials of various coronavirus. | Mar 2020 | Yahoo

Act III : Coronarvirus Spreads From China to the US

US Patient Zero arrives from China to WA. Half of US deaths traced to this initial infection. | Jan 2020 | NR

Trump orders ban on travel from China. | Jan 2020 | Homeland Security
Democrats attempt to pass “No Ban Act” to block Trump travel ban. | Feb 2020 | MEE
WaPo: Trump travel ban a blow to America’s already tarnished global image | Feb 2020 | WaPo
Politico: Travel ban could backfire, reduce international cooperation | Feb 2020 | Politico
Trump expands travel ban to EU and is slammed by EU leaders. | Mar 2020 | US News
Five days later, EU realizes Trump was right and closes its own external borders. | Mar 2020 | WaPo
Day after that, Germany goes further, closing its borders within the EU. | Mar 2020 | Politico
Dr. Anthony Fauci later says Trump’s travel ban saved many lives. “It was the right move.” | Mar 2020 | Fox
CDC Director Stephen Redd: travel ban “very helpful” to cut incoming cases from China | Mar 2020 | C-SPAN

Travel ban buys US some precious time. Unfortunately, that time is squandered by regulators…
CDC releases faulty test kits and FDA forbids other companies from providing any. | Feb 2020 | TR
…this delays widespread US testing for a month. It will be the single biggest failure in US response.

Act IV : Coronarvirus Spreads From China to Rest of Asia

Japan takes on minimal precautions, other than masks and cleanliness, but has remarkably few deaths. | Japan Times

Likewise, Taiwan has had few coronavirus deaths. | Focus Taiwan

Asian governments encourage wearing of masks to stop spread of coronavirus | Mar 2020 | Time
Use of masks in South Korea is widespread. | Statista

Act IV : Coronarvirus Spreads From China to Europe

GERMANY
Germany outsources testing to private sector. Infections quickly found and isolated. | Jan 2020 | Mainichi
Early mass testing pays off: German death rates remarkably low. | Jan 2020 | APNews

ITALY
Italy’s Patient Zero queues 36 hours before being seen and spreads virus in hospital. | Jan 2020 | Journal
Proposal in Italy to ban travel from China dropped for fear of appearing racist. | Feb 2020 | CNN
Mayor of Florence starts “hug a Chinese” campaign to encourage openness. | Feb 2020 | Pluralist
CGTN, a Chinese state media outlet, releases and promotes this advocacy video. | Feb 2020 | YouTube
EU fails to send medical aid to Italy, when push comes to shove it’s every country for itself | Mar 2020 | FP

SWEDEN
Sweden takes the radical strategy of doing next to nothing to stop the virus. | Mar 2020 | Bloomberg

UK
Act IV : Bureaucracy: The Enemy Within

Mask shortage worsened by regulatory delays in approving new non-US providers. | Mar 2020 | Reason
Mask manufacturers attempt to ramp up production, but stalled by regulators | Mar 2020 | Reason
Warehouses of desperately needed sanitation supplies wait and wait for inspection | Mar 2020 | WashEx
L.A. bureaucrats shut down restaurants for selling groceries without a permit. | Mar 2020 | Reason

Act IV : How Seriously To Take It? The Public Gets Mixed Messages

On 2/24, Nancy Pelosi encourages public to congregate in Chinatown. “Perfectly safe.” | Feb 2020 | Summit
Despite body count, NY Mayor De Blasio on 3/21: just go on normally if you’re under 50. | Mar 2020 | NYMag

Act V : Masks? You Don’t Need One, Especially Since We Don’t Have Any

CDC: Do not wear masks unless you are infected; it won’t help. | Jan 2020 | Marketwatch
Is CDC just saying that to conserve scarce masks for healthcare workers? | Mar 2020 | NYT
Academic study shows even partial public use of masks markedly cuts flu transmission. | 2018 | RAJ
Academic study shows almost any kind of mask will help. | 2008 | PlosOne
Why do masks help? Because 80% of COVID-19 spreads from asymptomatic people | Mar 2020 | UPI
Asians wear masks to cut spread of disease, not for self-protection | Mar 2020 | Telegraph
Experts doubt CDC recommendation, say Americans should wear masks | Mar 2020 | NYT
Cato: CDC’s “noble lie” on masks to conserve supply undermines public trust | Mar 2020 | Cato
Reason for US mask shortage: stockpile depleted by Obama admin and never restored | Mar 2020 | WashEx
Have a mask? You may still not be allowed to wear it. Some states ban them. | Mar 2020 | Reason

Act VI : If It Saves Even One Life, It’s Worth It

Channeling his inner little girl, NY Governor Cuomo grandly demonstrates that he does not understand real-world tradeoffs. | New York Post | ““If everything we do saves just one life, I’ll be happy.”

ABC: Trump’s push to open economy could come at cost of lives.

Act VII | Our Friend China

US Intelligence confirms China understating infections and death toll | Apr 2020 | Bloomberg
China supplied faulty coronavirus test kits to Spain, Czech Republic | Mar 2020 | Yahoo
Chinese test kits worse than nothing, have up to 80% error rate. | Mar 2020 | WashEx

Act VII | Our Friend World Health Organization (WHO)

Why can’t WHO can’t talk about Taiwan? Because WHO is owned by China. | Mar 2020 | BBC

Act VII | Media Covers Itself With Glory

We have always been at war with East Oceania: Media outlets begin whitewashing their earlier incorrect coverage, changing headlines and deleting tweets. | Daily Caller |

Act VIII | How Bad Is It Really Going To Be? And What Counts As a Covid-19 Death?

Death rate now estimated at 1.4%, less than half that originally projected by WHO. | Mar 2020 | Stat News
Epidemiologist Neil Ferguson lowers estimate of the UK death toll from 500K to 20K. | Mar 2020 | Reason
Pathology prof notes inconsistencies in data, unclear how many dying from COVID | Mar 2020 | Spectator

Act IX | Will Summer Save Us?

Analysis reveals the virus spreads more slowly in humid, warm climates. | March 2020 | SSRN
This is consistent with the known virucidal effects of the sun. | Nov 2005 | Journal of Virology
UV sterilization via far-UVC light has been proposed as way to reduce flu epidemics. | Apr 2018 | LFW
Also possible sun-stimulated vitamin D inhibits the virus, as it does for flu. | Dec 2010 | IJID

Act X | Epilogue

Chinese wet markets — selling live bats, rabbits, and dogs — are still open. | Mar 2020 | News

