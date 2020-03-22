Coronavirus (COVID-19) Timeline: A Study In Incompetence

This post tracks links related to the coronavirus timeline (aka COVID-19, Wuhan virus). Articles are ordered chronologically to optimally understand events, and not necessarily in the order of publication.

2003 | Wikpedia (SARS) | 2003 SARS outbreak traced to a coronavirus that crossed the interspecies barrier from wild animals sold for food in Chinese markets. | “In late May 2003, studies from samples of wild animals sold as food in the local market in Guangdong, China, found a strain of SARS coronavirus.”

2005 | Clinical Microbiology Reviews | Virologists warn that coronaviruses are common in types of mammals being eaten in Southern China and that this cultural habit could likely lead to another deadly outbreak. | “The presence of a large reservoir of SARS-CoV-like viruses in horseshoe bats, together with the culture of eating exotic mammals in southern China, is a time bomb. The possibility of the reemergence of SARS and other novel viruses from animals or laboratories and therefore the need for preparedness should not be ignored.”

2019 | Japan Times | COVID-19 crosses the interspecies barrier in a “wet market,” where live animals are sold, in Wuhan, China. Scientists subsequently suggest that the virus might have actually have been artificially developed in China’s Wuhan Center for Disease Control (WHCDC), which just happens to be 300 yards from the market and which routinely researches disease-ridden animals in its lab including hundreds of bats, but biologists say evidence is against it.

December 2019 | The Guardian | Ai Wen, a director at Wuhan Central Hospital attempts to warn others of a new coronavirus and is told by authorities to shut up.

December 2019 | The BBC | Li Wenliang, an opthamologist at Wuhan Central Hospital, warns fellow doctors of the disease and is threatened by state security. He dies of the virus not long after.

December 2019 | The Times | Chinese authorities are aware of a deadly virus outbreak but cover it up for three weeks. It is estimated that the global number of coronavirus cases would be as much as 95% lower had Chinese authorities instead acted to contain it those three weeks earlier. | “Chinese laboratories identified a mystery virus as a highly infectious new pathogen by late December last year, but they were ordered to stop tests, destroy samples and suppress the news, a Chinese media outlet has revealed. A regional health official in Wuhan, centre of the outbreak, demanded the destruction of the lab samples that established the cause of unexplained viral pneumonia on January 1. China did not acknowledge there was human-to-human transmission until more than three weeks later.”

January 2019 | Twitter | Parroting Chinese authorities, WHO reports that there is no evidence of human-to-human transmission. | “Preliminary investigations conducted by the Chinese authorities have found no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission of the novel #coronavirus (2019-nCoV) identified in Wuhan, China.”

January 2019 | CDC | The US Patient Zero arrives January 21st in the state of Washington. | “The patient recently returned from Wuhan, China, where an outbreak of pneumonia caused by this novel coronavirus has been ongoing since December 2019.”

January 2020 | The Journal.ie | Italy’s Patient Zero arrives January 21st and is made to wait 36 hours before being tested, during which time he spreads it to others (long queuing is common in some European health systems). | “The first person to fall ill in Northern Italy met someone who’d returned from China on 21 January without presenting with any symptoms of Covid-19, Italian health authorities said on 21 February. According to Italy’s Corriere della Sera newspaper, the 38-year-old man with Covid-19 symptoms had to wait 36 hours at a hospital in Lombardy before he was tested for the virus, during which time he had contact with hospital staff and visiting friends and family.”

January 2020 | The Mainichi | The German government outsources testing to the private sector to speed testing. Cases of infection are quickly identified and isolated. | “Drosten said Germany’s dense network of independent labs received both the technical information needed to conduct tests and the approval to bill for them in January, when case numbers in Germany were still in the single digits. Unlike in other countries, where national laboratories had a monopoly on testing, Germany’s distributed system helped doctors to swiftly determine whether suspected cases actually involved the new virus or a common cold, which can have similar symptoms.”

February 2020 | Technology Review | At the initial crucial juncture where testing would make the most difference, the US CDC releases faulty coronavirus test kits and the US FDA forbids other companies from providing test kits, maintaining a US government monopoly. | “On February 5 the CDC began to send out coronavirus test kits, but many of the kits were soon found to have faulty negative controls (what shows up when coronavirus is absent), caused by contaminated reagents…FDA rules initially prevented state and commercial labs from developing their own coronavirus diagnostic tests, even if they could develop coronavirus PCR primers on their own.”

February 2020 | China Global Television Network-YouTube | Italian and Chinese government authorities encourage Italians to hug Chinese visitors as a show of friendship and lack of racism. | “Mayor of Florence Dario Nardella has suggested residents hug Chinese people to encourage them in the fight against the novel coronavirus. Meanwhile, a member of Associazione Unione Giovani Italo Cinesi, a Chinese society in Italy aimed at promoting friendship between people in the two countries, called for respect for novel coronavirus patients during a street demonstration.” Note: China Global Television Network, which released and promoted this advocacy video, is a state media outlet of the Chinese Communist Party.

March 2020 | PJ Media & Apple Daily HK | Apple Daily disputes China’s reports that it has zero new cases of coronavirus. | “The Japanese news outlet interviewed Wuhan doctors and confirmed Wuhan has stopped testing, that is why new case = 0 there. They release people in quarantine early too.”