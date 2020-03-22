Coronavirus (COVID-19) Timeline: A Study In Elitist Incompetence

This post tracks links related to the coronavirus timeline (aka COVID-19, Wuhan virus). Articles are ordered chronologically to optimally understand events, and not necessarily in the order of publication.

Act 1 : Maybe Don’t Eat Wild Animals

2003 SARS outbreak traced to a coronavirus that crossed the interspecies barrier from wild animals sold for food in Chinese markets. | 2003 | Wikpedia (SARS) |

Virologists warn that coronaviruses are common in types of mammals being eaten in Southern China and that this cultural habit could likely lead to another deadly outbreak. | 2005 | Clinical Microbiology Reviews | “The presence of a large reservoir of SARS-CoV-like viruses in horseshoe bats, together with the culture of eating exotic mammals in southern China, is a time bomb. The possibility of the reemergence of SARS and other novel viruses from animals or laboratories and therefore the need for preparedness should not be ignored.”

Act 2: There’s Something Very Dangerous Here! (But Let’s Not Tell Anyone)

Wei Guixian, a worker in a Wuhan “wet market,” where live animals are sold for food, is admitted to a hospital for an unusual drug-resistant flu. | December 2019 | Wall Street Journal |

Ai Wen, a director at Wuhan Central Hospital attempts to warn others of the new coronavirus and is told by authorities to shut up. December 2019 | The Guardian |

Li Wenliang, an opthamologist at Wuhan Central Hospital, warns fellow doctors of the disease and is threatened by state security. He dies of the virus not long after. He will later be hailed a hero. | December 2019 | The BBC |

Some scientists subsequently suggest that the virus might have actually have been artificially developed in China’s Wuhan Center for Disease Control (WHCDC), which just happens to be 300 yards from the market and which routinely researches disease-ridden animals in its lab including hundreds of bats. | February 2020 | Daily Mail |

But biologists say genetic evidence is against it. | March | Live Science | “Our analyses clearly show that SARS-CoV-2 is not a laboratory construct or a purposefully manipulated virus.”

Chinese authorities are aware of the deadly virus outbreak but cover it up for three weeks. | December 2019 | The Times | “Chinese laboratories identified a mystery virus as a highly infectious new pathogen by late December last year, but they were ordered to stop tests, destroy samples and suppress the news, a Chinese media outlet has revealed. A regional health official in Wuhan, centre of the outbreak, demanded the destruction of the lab samples that established the cause of unexplained viral pneumonia on January 1. China did not acknowledge there was human-to-human transmission until more than three weeks later.”

Parroting Chinese authorities, WHO reports to the world that there is no evidence of human-to-human transmission. | January 2020 | Twitter | “Preliminary investigations conducted by the Chinese authorities have found no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission of the novel #coronavirus (2019-nCoV) identified in Wuhan, China.”

It is estimated that the global number of coronavirus cases would be as much as 95% lower had Chinese authorities simply been honest and told the world of the danger those three weeks earlier. | March 2020 | University of Southhampton | “The research also found that if interventions in the country could have been conducted one week, two weeks, or three weeks earlier, cases could have been reduced by 66 percent, 86 percent and 95 percent respectively – significantly limiting the geographical spread of the disease.”

Unaware of the highly contagious virus in their midst, 40,000 families attend the annual Wuhan festival and community potluck. Within months, Wuhan will be a plague city. | February 2020 | The Star |

Act III : Coronarvirus Spreads From China to the US

The US Patient Zero arrives from China in the state of Washington. Somehow the virus is communicated from him to a nursing home, where many of the elderly quickly succumb to the disease. As of Mid-March, two months later, half of all US coronavirus deaths can be traced to this initial infection. | January 2020 | National Review |

President Trump orders that foreign nationals traveling in China be denied entry and that US citizens arriving must be quarantined for 14 days. | January 2020 | Homeland Security |

Dr. Anthony Fauci later credits Trump for the travel ban, saying it saved many lives. | March 2020 | Fox News | “There’s no question that if we had not done that in a timely way, there would have been many more travel-related cases from China. And as you know, the outbreak that we’re having here in the country, these cases originated from travel-related cases that came from China…Even though it was a controversial move, it was the right move.”

3/12/2020: Trump expands travel ban to EU and is slammed by EU leaders. | EU Condemns Trump Travel Ban From Europe as Virus Spreads

3/17/2020: Five days later, the EU realizes Trump was right and begins closes its own external borders. | Europe Closing Borders Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, ,They May Be Hard to Reopen

3/18/2020: The day after that, Germany goes a step further closing its borders to travelers from within the EU. | Germany expands border controls for EU travelers, minister says

The travel ban buys the US some precious time; unfortunately, that time is squandered by regulators. At the initial crucial juncture where testing would make the most difference, the US CDC releases faulty coronavirus test kits and the US FDA forbids other companies from providing test kits, maintaining a US government monopoly. It will be the single biggest failure in the US response. | February 2020 | Technology Review | “On February 5 the CDC began to send out coronavirus test kits, but many of the kits were soon found to have faulty negative controls (what shows up when coronavirus is absent), caused by contaminated reagents…FDA rules initially prevented state and commercial labs from developing their own coronavirus diagnostic tests, even if they could develop coronavirus PCR primers on their own.”

NYC Mayor De Blasio, 3/21 : “For the vast majority of New Yorkers, life is going on pretty normally right now. We want to encourage that…If you’re under 50 and you’re healthy, which is most New Yorkers, there’s very little threat here.”

Act IV : Coronarvirus Spreads From China to Rest of Asia

Japan takes on minimal precautions, other than masks and cleanliness, but has remarkably few deaths. | Japan Times

Likewise, Taiwan has had few deaths. | Focus Taiwan

Use of masks in South Korea is widespread. | Statista

Act IV : Coronarvirus Spreads From China to Europe

Italy’s Patient Zero arrives January 21st and is made to wait 36 hours before being tested, during which time he spreads it to others (long queuing is common in some European health systems). | January 2020 | The Journal.ie | “The first person to fall ill in Northern Italy met someone who’d returned from China on 21 January without presenting with any symptoms of Covid-19, Italian health authorities said on 21 February. According to Italy’s Corriere della Sera newspaper, the 38-year-old man with Covid-19 symptoms had to wait 36 hours at a hospital in Lombardy before he was tested for the virus, during which time he had contact with hospital staff and visiting friends and family.”

Despite the growing risk associated with visitors from China, Italian and Chinese government authorities encourage Italians to hug Chinese visitors as a show of friendship and lack of racism. | February 2020 | China Global Television Network-YouTube | “Mayor of Florence Dario Nardella has suggested residents hug Chinese people to encourage them in the fight against the novel coronavirus. Meanwhile, a member of Associazione Unione Giovani Italo Cinesi, a Chinese society in Italy aimed at promoting friendship between people in the two countries, called for respect for novel coronavirus patients during a street demonstration.” Note: China Global Television Network, which released and promoted this advocacy video, is a state media outlet of the Chinese Communist Party.

The German government outsources testing to the private sector to speed testing. Cases of infection are quickly identified and isolated. | January 2020 | The Mainichi | “Drosten said Germany’s dense network of independent labs received both the technical information needed to conduct tests and the approval to bill for them in January, when case numbers in Germany were still in the single digits. Unlike in other countries, where national laboratories had a monopoly on testing, Germany’s distributed system helped doctors to swiftly determine whether suspected cases actually involved the new virus or a common cold, which can have similar symptoms.”

Sweden takes the radical strategy of doing next to nothing to stop the virus. | March 2020 | Bloomberg | “Scandinavia’s biggest economy stands out as one of the last places where kids still go to school, cafes, bars and restaurants remain open, and gatherings of up to 500 people are still allowed. The Swedish approach raises questions about how socially distant we need to be to stay safe, given the devastating impact of shutting down an entire economy.”

Act V : Masks? You Don’t Need One, Especially Since We Don’t Have Any



The US CDC advises Americans not to wear face masks unless they are infected. | Marketwatch | “Most people don’t know how to use face masks correctly, and a rush to buy masks could prevent the people who need them most — health care providers — from getting them.”

However, even the New York Times has its doubts about this advice. | New York Times | “To help manage the shortage, the authorities sent a message that made them untrustworthy.”

And academic studies have shown that even partial compliance with public use of masks can markedly cut influenza transmission. | Risk Analysis Journal | “It was found that a 50% compliance in donning the device resulted in a significant (at least 50% prevalence and 20% cumulative incidence) reduction in risk for fitted and unfitted N95 respirators, high‐filtration surgical masks, and both low‐filtration and high‐filtration pediatric masks. An 80% compliance rate essentially eliminated the influenza outbreak.”

Many have noted that the two countries performing the best in containing the coronavirus — South Korea and Japan — just happen to be the two countries wear mask-wearing has been most common and is encouraged by medical authorities. One theory why the masks may help: coronavirus has a long incubation period, during which time those infected are asymptomatic but nonetheless carry and unknowingly spread the disease. Widespread wearing of masks would prevent the spread of the disease in these early stages, whereas waiting until victims are actually tested and confirmed would not.

A cynical person might suspect that the CDC is bending the truth in order to conserve US supply for medical facilities, where the shortage is acute and highly dangerous to medical professionals who are on the frontline and most at risk.

The shortage of masks is partly due to a misstep on the part of the Obama administration, which failed to restock supply after US emergency stockpiles were depleted in the 2009 H1N1 flu. | Washington Examiner | “The national shortage of N95 respirator masks can be traced back to 2009 after the H1N1 swine flu pandemic, when the Obama administration was advised to replenish a national stockpile but did not, according to reports from Bloomberg News and the Los Angeles Times.”

Although mask manufacturers are attempting to ramp up production, they are running into regulatory roadblocks. | Reason | “The production of N95 masks is regulated by the CDC’s National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH). Prospective makers of N95 masks must submit detailed written applications to NOISH, and send finished products to its Personal Protective Technology Laboratory for testing. NIOSH staff must also personally inspect new manufacturing sites before they’re allowed to start pumping out masks. Chisholm says regulators have told the Open PPE Project that getting agency approval could take anywhere from 45 to 90 days.”

Bureaucratic sclerosis blocks release of existing supplies. | Washington Examiner: “At this very moment, stockpiles of masks, hand sanitizer, and other supplies are sitting in warehouses waiting for FDA inspectors to get around to them…The problem here is not simply that the FDA is insisting that its box-checking comes before exigent needs of public health, but also that the agency doesn’t have enough inspectors to get the job done quickly.”

Have a mask? You may still not be allowed to wear it. | Is Wearing a Face Mask in Public To Ward Off COVID-19 a Crime? It depends on the state where you live.

Now that it’s eating NYC, maybe let’s try those masks after all. | NYT: More Americans Should Probably Wear Masks for Protection: Experts have started to question whether masks may offer at least some protection to healthy individuals and essential workers.

Cato slams CDC for its “noble lie” on masks. | Cato |

Act VI : If It Saves Even One Life, It’s Worth It

Channeling his inner little girl, NY Governor Cuomo grandly demonstrates that he does not understand real-world tradeoffs. | New York Post | ““If everything we do saves just one life, I’ll be happy.”

ABC: Trump’s push to open economy could come at cost of lives.

Act VII | Our Friend China

Apple Daily disputes China’s reports that it has zero new cases of coronavirus. | PJ Media & Apple Daily HK | “The Japanese news outlet interviewed Wuhan doctors and confirmed Wuhan has stopped testing, that is why new case = 0 there. They release people in quarantine early too.”

Coronavirus tests generously provided by China to the Czech Republic are worse than nothing. | Czech Radio | “Coronavirus rapid tests from China have an error rate of up to 80 percent, according to a regional hygienist.”

Act VII | Media Covers Itself With Glory

We have always been at war with East Oceania: Media outlets begin whitewashing their earlier incorrect coverage, changing headlines and deleting tweets. | Daily Caller |

Act VIII | How Bad Is It Really Going To Be?

WHO originally estimated the coronavirus death rate at 3.4%, based on data given it by China, but it’s now estimated at 1.4%. | Stat News

British Epidemiologist Neil Ferguson lowered his estimate of the UK death toll from 500K to 20K. | March 2020 | Reason | “Ferguson said the policies adopted by the British government, which are in line with the aggressive control measures recommended by a highly influential March 16 paper that Ferguson and other researchers at Imperial College wrote, should keep the number of deaths below 20,000.”

Dr. John Lee, a UK pathology professor, notes major inconsistencies in data collection that cause him to question just how serious a pandemic this is. | March 2020 | The Spectator | “There is room for different interpretations of the data.”

Act IX | Will Summer Save Us?

An analysis of coronavirus levels of infection for 100 Chinese cities reveals the virus spreads more slowly in humid, warm climates. | March 2020 | SSRN | “Using the daily R values from January 21 to 23, 2020 as proxies of non-intervened transmission intensity, we find, under a linear regression framework for 100 Chinese cities, high temperature and high relative humidity significantly reduce the transmission of COVID-19, respectively, even after controlling for population density and GDP per capita of cities. One degree Celsius increase in temperature and one percent increase in relative humidity lower R by 0.0383 and 0.0224, respectively. This result is consistent with the fact that the high temperature and high humidity significantly reduce the transmission of influenza.”

This is consistent with the known virucidal effects of the sun. | November 2005 | Journal of Virology | “Sunlight or, more specifically, solar UV radiation (UV) acts as the principal natural virucide in the environment.”

UV sterilization of public places via far-UVC light has even been proposed previously as a method of reducing flu epidemics. | April 2018 | Laser Focus World | “Use of overhead far-ultraviolet C light in public spaces could provide a powerful check on seasonal influenza epidemics, as well as influenza pandemics.”

Another possibility is that increased vitamin D from sunlight inhibits the virus, as it does for flu generally. | December 2010 | International Journal of Infectious Diseases | “Thus, it appears that a low vitamin D status may play a significant role in most influenzas.”