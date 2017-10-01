Constituting America: Actress Janine Turner Boosts Constitution

Actress Janine Turner (Northern Exposure) has launched an organization, “Constituting America,” to educate youth on the Constitution and its importance. Per Wikipedia, Turner “has described herself as ‘socially liberal and fiscally conservative. I’m almost more libertarian’…She has written 85 essays on the 85 Federalist Papers.”

Wikipedia describes her organization as a “right-wing propaganda group.” Among other things, Constituting America has a short film contest; in the clip below, one of the winners talks about her film. As you can see, it’s horrifying right-wing propaganda directed at young people! They talk about the Constitution! [h/t Instapundit]