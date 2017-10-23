Clinton Cash Documentary Boosted By New Revelations

New revelations about the Clinton Foundation and Hillary’s role in questionable fundraising has given new life to the Peter Schweizer book iClinton Cash, which was subsequently made into a documentary, arguably the highest-impact political film of 2016, as well as a graphic novel. Clinton Cash tells a story of “coincidences,” many of them, in which huge donations are made to the Clintons and policy changes favorable to the donors follow immediately.

It was earlier reported by the Wall Street Journal that Schweizer’s research first triggered the 2015 FBI investigation of the Clinton Foundation. “Agents…thought they had found enough material to merit aggressively pursuing the investigation into the foundation that started in summer 2015 based on claims made in a book called Clinton Cash: The Untold Story of How and Why Foreign Governments and Businesses Helped Make Bill and Hillary Rich.” The documentary was viewed nearly 4 million times by the 2016 election. It is available free online.