Climate My Ass: The Green War on Freedom | Indiegogo

Writer and columnist James Delingpole and director Martin Durkin are teaming up to make a new documentary, Climate My Ass: The Green War on Freedom, and they’re currently in the fundraising stage. Per the film’s Indiegogo site: “The climate bandwagon has rolled on quite long enough. The ‘scientists’ and ‘science’ behind this nonsense have been exposed time and time again, but like some zombie ‘global warming’ refuses to lie down and die. What keeps it going is the political-bureaucratic, publicly funded monster, called the ‘Climate Consensus’. This is the monster which we aim to slay once and for all.” Donations to help produce Climate My Ass may be made here.

Martin Durkin has produced some outstanding pro-freedom documentaries, including Brexit the Movie, a documentary that argued with devastating persuasiveness the case for Britain’s exit from the EU. Although produced on a budget of just £300,000, through sheer merit, it was viewed in a brief span of months an incredible 2 million times — more than the razor-thin vote spread between Remain and Leave. James Delingpole has published numerous books on the climate change movement and is known for his witty columns published in The Spectator.