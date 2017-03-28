Citizen Jane: Battle for the City (2016)

A journalist discovers spontaneous order in city development — and takes on City Hall to fight its vision of a bulldozed, centrally-planned urban landscape. Citizen Jane: Battle for the City credits: [Dir: Matt Tyrnauer/ 92 min/ Documentary/ Eminent Domain, Libertarian Heroes]

“Though the central David-and-Goliath story of Citizen Jane is quite satisfying, nimbly told, and just plain fun to watch, what stuck with me long after the credits was the film’s presentation of Jacobs’ unique and humane insight into the ecosystem of an American city…Jacobs had a keen appreciation for all the moving parts of an urban landscape; what appears as chaos on the surface of a huge city, is, in fact, a remarkably intricate layering of smaller communities working in tandem.”

–Parade

“The movie invites you to sink into her challengingly supple and vibrant analysis of why cities, which we mostly take for granted, are in fact rather magical places. Even if you live in one and think you know it inside out, you come away from Citizen Jane understanding, more than you did going in, the special chemistry of what makes a city tick.”

–Variety

“She asked herself how the city worked, what kept it orderly, what made it a place people could live happily, benefiting from the neighborhoods in which they lived. The conclusions she reached…were remarkably similar to those Ludwig von Mises and Friedrich Hayek had reached earlier by different routes. A city is, at base, a marketplace. It is a spontaneous order. It cannot be planned. The people who try to plan cities have failed above all because they have not comprehended the way the spontaneous order of cities works.”

–Mises.org: Jane Jacobs: Libertarian Outsider

“The writer and activist Jane Jacobs was one of the first people to sound the alarm against the reigning dogma of urban renewal. Her classic work, The Death and Life of Great American Cities, which was published in 1961 and has never gone out of print, begins by announcing an ‘attack on current city planning and rebuilding.’ And attack she did.”

–New Republic: Bright Lights: Small Government