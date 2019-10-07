China Bans South Park For ‘Band In China’ Episode

Per the Hollywood Reporter, “After the Band in China episode mocked Hollywood for shaping its content to please the Chinese government, Beijing has responded by deleting all clips, episodes and discussions of the Comedy Central show.”

In response, South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone have issued an official “apology:” Like the NBA, we welcome the Chinese censors into our homes and into our hearts,” Parker and Stone wrote. “We too love money more than freedom and democracy. Xi doesn’t look just like Winnie the Pooh at all! Tune into our 300th episode this Wednesday at 10! Long live the Great Communist Party of China! May this autumn’s sorghum harvest be bountiful! We good now China?”

The Chinese government’s ban was in response to Band in China (Season 23, Episode 2), which aired on 10/2/19. It highlighted the brutalities and human rights abuses of the Communist government and mocked the entertainment industry for allowing Communist China to censor content produced in the United States. It can be viewed on Amazon streaming.

The entertainment industry’s cuck relationship with China has been noted even by the New York Times: “Hollywood as a whole is shifting toward China-friendly fantasies that will fit comfortably within a revised quota system, which allows more international films to be distributed in China…At the same time, it is avoiding subject matter and situations that are likely to cause conflict with the roughly three dozen members of a censorship board run by China’s powerful State Administration of Radio, Film and Television, or S.A.R.F.T. In addition, some studios are quietly asking Chinese officials for assurance that planned films, even when they do not have a Chinese theme, will have no major censorship problems.”