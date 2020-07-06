The news is a bit old, but at least as of 2001, China specifically included this website among its banned online content. In a link entitled “Empirical Analysis of Internet Filtering in China,” Harvard researchers scored websites according to degree of blocking by Chinese authorities. MissLiberty.com scored the highest level of censorship, with a blocking quotient of 100%. Of all the awards that could be offered for our content, nothing else could match this. China confirmed the award in 2014 by launching an attack on the site. Hackers located in the Chinese city of Fuzhou successfully broke into MissLiberty.com, shutting it down briefly, after which new security was installed. And yes, this is one of the oldest blogs online.

Some content on the site that may currently justify the award:

–Forced Organ Harvesting in China: Four Films

–Tank Man: Short Film About Tiananmen Square Hero

–Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower

–China’s Reeducation Camps: A Glimpse Inside

–How China Corrupted WHO Response To COVID-19

–China Bans South Park For ‘Band In China’ Episode

–China Jails One Hundred Years of Constitutionalism Filmmaker