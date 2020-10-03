China Appears To Be Expanding Uighur Labor Camps

Per Bloomberg, China appears to be expanding its labor camps for Uighur Muslim prisoners. “China is continuing to invest in detention camps in Xinjiang, according to a new research report…At least 61 suspected detention facilities showed signs of new construction between July 2019 and July 2020, the Australian Strategic Policy Institute said in a report. Some 14 such centers were still under construction this year after Xinjiang authorities said that all Uighur detainees had ‘graduated,’ said ASPI, an Australia- and U.S.-backed research institute that has been tracking the camp network for more than 2 years.” The fate of political prisoners in China can be very grim.

Related