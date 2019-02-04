Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World

Chemo Hero: Paul Ehrlich, Inventor Of Chemotherapy

Today is World Cancer Day, a good time to remember and celebrate Dr. Paul Ehrlich, the inventor of chemotherapy. A great film was made about Ehrlich, Dr. Erhlich’s Magic Bullet, focusing on his development of the first effective treatment for syphilis, which he targeted with a chemical compound specifically designed to kill the bacteria without killing the patient. His “chemical bullet” methodology would eventually be applied to cancer, saving the lives of millions.

On a related note, this short film, Do Not Go Gentle: #GoBoldly, is an excellent tribute to America’s medical researchers. I think Ayn Rand would have liked it.

