Chappaquiddick Film To Hit Theaters 11/22/17

The new Chappaquiddick film, which relates the notorious “Chappaquiddick Incident,” as the press politely refers to it, will hit theaters on November 22, 2017. According to Variety, the film pulls no punches. “The film says that what happened at Chappaquiddick was even worse than we think. Kopechne’s body was found in a position that implied that she was struggling to keep her head out of the water. And what the film suggests is that once the car turned upside down, she didn’t die; she was alive and then drowned, after a period of time, as the water seeped in. This makes Edward Kennedy’s decision not to report the crime a clear-cut act of criminal negligence — but in spirit (if not legally), it renders it something closer to an act of killing.” I hope the role of the press in covering for Kennedy all these years is part of the story; that too deserves a telling.

About Miss Liberty

This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.