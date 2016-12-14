Cato Institute Seeks Assistant Producer (Video)

The Cato Institute is advertising “a full-time position located in DC as an Assistant Producer for Libertarianism.org. The Assistant Producer will assist the Producer and site Editor in creating and promoting multimedia content for Libertarianism.org, help develop the visual style of the site’s video content, and research and pitch new ideas for video content. The ideal candidate will be comfortable with the latest filmmaking and studio production equipment and techniques, and will also be a self-starter and a highly productive member of the Libertarianism.org team.” The Cato Institute is a public policy research organization — a think tank — dedicated to the principles of individual liberty, limited government, free markets and peace.

Requirements:

Three to five (3-5) years of working knowledge of audio visual equipment.

Fluency with non-linear video and audio editing software.

Ability to work with multiple broadcast-quality video cameras (specifically, Sony NEX-FS100, NEX FS700, and DSLR cameras) and other professional filmmaking equipment.

Must demonstrate familiarity with audio production in a studio environment.

Must demonstrate the capability to meet deadlines and work well on a small team. The ideal candidate will be a self-starter.

Experience in television, documentary video, and/or professional audio production is a plus.

More information may be found on the Cato job listings (scroll down for this specific job).