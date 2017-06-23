CarryNow.eu: Because We Can’t Disarm Them With Kindness

Europe is starting to warm up to private gun ownership, thanks to recent terrorist attacks. Here’s a commercial for the advocacy group CarryNow.eu. As the organization states on its website: “Criminals and terrorists DO NOT CARE FOR GUN LAWS or a plethora of other laws for that matter. Regardless of country and legislation, criminals and terrorists will arm themselves by any means necessary in order to carry out their attacks on innocent, law-abiding citizens. By restricting the availability of effective means of self-defense, one only benefits the attacker, never the potential victim.”

Related