CarryNow.eu: Because We Can’t Disarm Them With Kindness

Europe is starting to warm up to private gun ownership, thanks to recent terrorist attacks. Here’s a commercial for the advocacy group CarryNow.eu. As the organization states on its website: “Criminals and terrorists DO NOT CARE FOR GUN LAWS or a plethora of other laws for that matter. Regardless of country and legislation, criminals and terrorists will arm themselves by any means necessary in order to carry out their attacks on innocent, law-abiding citizens. By restricting the availability of effective means of self-defense, one only benefits the attacker, never the potential victim.”

About Miss Liberty

This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.