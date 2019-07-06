Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World

Captain America To Join Superman As Global Citizen (Parody)

Per the Babylon Bee, “In a move to make Captain America more appealing to a modern audience, Marvel announced Monday the iconic comic and film character will be rebooted as Captain Globalism. ‘The very idea of America is offensive and outdated,’ said a Marvel rep. ‘There are billions of people who weren’t able to relate to Captain America because of his triggering name and crude stars-and-stripes-colored uniform and shield. They’ll feel much more at home with Cap now that his goal is to break down all borders and unite everybody under a New World Order.'”

Although this report is just a parody, it may be recalled that in 2011 that actually happened with Superman, when he renounced US citizenship and became a “global citizen.”

About Miss Liberty

This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.