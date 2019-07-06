Captain America To Join Superman As Global Citizen (Parody)

Per the Babylon Bee, “In a move to make Captain America more appealing to a modern audience, Marvel announced Monday the iconic comic and film character will be rebooted as Captain Globalism. ‘The very idea of America is offensive and outdated,’ said a Marvel rep. ‘There are billions of people who weren’t able to relate to Captain America because of his triggering name and crude stars-and-stripes-colored uniform and shield. They’ll feel much more at home with Cap now that his goal is to break down all borders and unite everybody under a New World Order.'”

Although this report is just a parody, it may be recalled that in 2011 that actually happened with Superman, when he renounced US citizenship and became a “global citizen.”