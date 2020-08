Per Capital Research, “As 2019’s biggest political documentary at the box office, No Safe Spaces, releases to digital platforms and DVD, the film’s co-stars have announced a historic online free speech event, CancelCon, which will address today’s increasingly hostile environment where cancel culture and the U.S. Constitution clash.” It will be simulcast live on September 17th, Constitution Day, via YouTube, Facebook, and NoSafeSpaces.com.

