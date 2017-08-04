Bruce Willis “Death Wish” Remake Set To Hit Theaters in November

I expect great NYT reviews, not: The trailer for the new Bruce Willis Death Wish film, a remake of the Charles Bronson classic, has just been released. The film, to be released in November, tells the story of an ordinary man whose family is raped/murdered. When he goes to the police he finds an indifferent and incompetent bureaucracy, so he buys a gun and pursues justice on his own. No apologies for the Second Amendment here. It takes place in Chicago, which had 700 murders in 2016 alone. The original Death Wish film is reviewed on this site.

