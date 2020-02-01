Brexit: The Story Told In Ten Short Films

The story of Brexit, how the United Kingdom liberated itself from the unaccountable bureaucracy/trade bloc known as the European Union, is told in ten short films.

In 2016, a bombshell documentary was released. Brexit: The Movie argued with devastating persuasiveness the case for Britain’s exit from the EU. Although it was produced on a budget of just £300,000, through sheer merit it was viewed in a brief span of months an incredible 2 million times — more than the razor-thin vote spread between Remain and Leave. Was it the deciding factor that tipped the scales? Impossible to say, but it clearly helped. An appalled Newsweek called it “a libertarian’s wet dream of Randian proportions.”

Prime Minister Theresa May felt she didn’t have a sufficient majority to get Brexit done, and so held a snap election. Unfortunately, it backfired, making Parliament very divided.

May, a Remainer herself, now had to negotiate with a weak hand. It did not go well.

May finally negotiated a deal, but it was one no one wanted, and was soundly mocked.

Remainers in the UK, who didn’t want to leave under any circumstance, launched “Project Fear,” predicting everything from food shortages to an outbreak of super-gonorrhea if the UK separates from the European Union. Parody personality Titania McGrath issued this video prediction.

Parliament rejected the deal three times…

New elections were held, with Boris Johnson leading the conservatives in an appeal to “just get Brexit done.” He won in a landslide and pushed through a deadline of January 31st, 2020.

Libertarian comedian Dominic Frisby’s Brexit song, 17 Million Fuck-Offs, rose to #2 in the music charts.

UK Minister of European Parliament Nigel Farage gave his final speech there, summing up with lucidity and passion, why the UK left.

And finally, on January 31st at 11PM London time, Brexit was indeed done, a triumph for British democracy. What better way to celebrate than with a song, a particular song, performed by the inimitable Sarah Connolly.