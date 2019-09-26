Brainwashed Teen Greta Thunberg Declares To World: “You’re Evil”

Socialist teenage wunderkind Greta Thunberg, who has been given every imaginable media platform to parrot speeches on climate change, was finally given a chance to tell the world what she really thinks: she hates it, because it isn’t taking her or the left-wing clown car that she rides in all that seriously.

Of course, she’s just the sad puppet of a left-wing marketing machine that has coordinated more attention on her than her youthful views merit. But regardless, a speech by an angry ill-informed Nordic person has, shall we say, a certain connotation that made it all to easy to satirize…so someone did it. It’s not fair, but it’s funny, and her crowd very definitely needs to be mocked.

Caleb Hull recalled that a child had been used previously as a prop to speak to the UN on behalf of our — cough, cough — soon to be doomed planet. It was 1992 and she was more polite, but as this intermixed video clips shows, there are certainly similarities in the two speeches. Incidentally, the Competitive Enterprise Institute put together a list of 50 failed climate change predictions. It seems the earth is always doomed…according to people selling something. h/t Instapundit