Bitter Harvest Film to Tell Ukraine Genocide Story

The story of the Ukrainian Holodomor — genocide by famine — is finally getting a feature film telling in the upcoming movie Bitter Harvest, to be released February 24th.

In 1932-1933, the Ukraine resisted Soviet collectivization, so Stalin decided to punish the country with mass killing. He accomplished this through forced famine, shipping out all the food and trapping the people inside, resulting in somewhere between 2.5 million and 7.5 million deaths from starvation. The film’s official homepage has additional details about the history.

Two documentaries were previously made on this subject, The Soviet Story and Harvest of Despair.