Banking on Bitcoin (2016)

A documentary examination of Bitcoin — its history, future, and rapidly intensifying battle with the monetary status quo. Banking on Bitcoin credits: [Dir: Christopher Cannucciari/ 90 min/ Documentary/ Anti-Regulation, Econ 101]

External Reviews of Banking on Bitcoin



“The central theme of the film focuses on regulation and mainstream bitcoin adoption.”

–Brave New Coin

“The Banking on Bitcoin film covers the most disruptive digital invention since the Internet. It follows the ideological battle underway between fringe utopianists and mainstream capitalism.”

–Bitcoin News Service

