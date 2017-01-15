Banking on Bitcoin Documentary Just Hit Theaters

Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World

The new documentary Banking on Bitcoin just hit theaters this weekend.

Per Bitcoini News Service, “The Banking on Bitcoin film covers the most disruptive digital invention since the Internet. It follows the ideological battle underway between fringe utopianists and mainstream capitalism. An in-depth coverage of key players in the space including Charlie Shrem, Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, Barry Silbert, Erik Voorhees, Nathanial Popper, Alex Winter and more gives an insight into how they think this revolutionary cryptocurrency technology will shape our lives.”

