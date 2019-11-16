Balloon | Film News

This post tracks developments in “Balloon” a new film that tells the true story of two East German families who made a daring escape to the West via a homemade hot-air balloon.

6-13-19 | Review: “A Solid Piece of Storytelling”

Per The List, “Director Michael Bully Herbig opts for an old-fashioned, slightly sentimental approach but he effectively depicts a world of twitching curtains, treacly interiors and the fear that every neighbour is a potential informer and any careless conversation might cost lives. There is also a sense of the bittersweet sacrifices required for those prepared to leave loved ones and certainty behind for a trip into the unknown. The ticking clock urgency counting down to the escape provides the momentum in what amounts to a solid piece of storytelling.”

6-10-19 | Review: “Incredibly Tense and Watchable”

Per The Sun, “But for all the political clouds hanging over the story, it wisely narrows it down to two things – a very tense cat and mouse game – and a tale of families willing to do anything to stay together and improve their kids’ lives…I found it to be incredibly tense and watchable.”

9-27-18 | ‘Balloon’ depicts miraculous escape from the GDR

Per Deutsche Welle, “A new film by Michael Bully Herbig tells the true story of two East German families who made a spectacular and risky escape attempt a decade before the Berlin War fell…The Wetzels, who fled East Germany 39 years ago, were reportedly thrilled with the depiction of their flight of fancy in Balloon, which was shot in 2017 in 50 days.” The film tells the same story as that of the earlier Disney film Night Crossing.