BackWordz Metal Band Recommends Self Ownership in New Music Video

BackWordz, a libertarian hip hop/metal band has released a new single and music video, Self Ownership, from their upcoming album Veracity, due out on March 31. The band’s leader, Eric July, is a libertarian political activist. July was interviewed about the band in Alternative Press.

Here are some of the lyrics to Self Ownership: “Then you support the lesser of the evil fakers/ But it just repeats and we revisit this 4 years later/ The State itself is based on theft and can’t be fixed/ So realize you own yourself & no one else.”

Says their record label owner, Stay Sick Recordings: “I’m very excited to watch things unfold this year for BackWordz. I was initially drawn to their music because I could feel the energy from a mile away. I knew that this wasn’t an ordinary metal band; this is a band fueled by relentless passion, and I saw the fire in them.”

