Babylon Bee: YouTube Pulls Seinfeld Soup Nazi Clips

Per the Babylon Bee…“Hate speech comes in all different forms,” said YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki. “What might be a comical character to some, can be interpreted and used as malicious hate mongering by others. Restaurant owners and soup producers, in particular, could be deeply hurt and offended by this Soup Nazi content.” It’s a parody…or is it? YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest have all been playing games lately on a seemingly coordinated basis to ban prominent conservatives, i.e. “Nazis.”

About Miss Liberty

This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.