Babylon Bee: YouTube Pulls Seinfeld Soup Nazi Clips

Per the Babylon Bee…“Hate speech comes in all different forms,” said YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki. “What might be a comical character to some, can be interpreted and used as malicious hate mongering by others. Restaurant owners and soup producers, in particular, could be deeply hurt and offended by this Soup Nazi content.” It’s a parody…or is it? YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest have all been playing games lately on a seemingly coordinated basis to ban prominent conservatives, i.e. “Nazis.”

Related