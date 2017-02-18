Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World

At the Fork (2016)

An even-handed assessment of the ethics of animal farming, and of the often heartfelt efforts of ordinary farmers to operate humanely. At the Fork credits: [Dir: John Papola/89 min/ Documentary/ Pro-capitalism]

External Reviews of At the Fork

“As an economist who usually spends time reading about financial markets and alcohol, I did not know how I would react to seeing At the Fork. I ended up finding the film very moving.”
–Oxford University Press

“Well-shot shot documentary about ranchers pursuing humane alternatives to corporate agribusiness gives an evenhanded, journalistic portrait of the costs and benefits. When even craggy cowboys say it’s better all around, it’s not just hippies anymore.”
–Film Journal

“Serves up an even-handed perspective on the subject of eating ethically.”
–Los Angeles Times

How to See It

Amazon (Instant Video)
Amazon (DVD)
YouTube Video Search
Google Video Search

Links

Official Homepage
IMDB
Facebook
Google

“Documentary filmmaker John Papola talks about why we all should care more about what we eat.”
–The Humane Society, Q&A.

