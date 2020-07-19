Ask No Questions | Documentary

A documentary examination of the alleged self-immolation of five Falun Gong members in 2001 reveals the incident may have been faked by the Chinese government — as part of a calculated Orwellian effort to control public opinion. [ Ask No Questions credits: Dir: Jason Loftus, Eric Pedicelli/ Jian Shi, Tony Bai, Amy Guo/ 79 min/ Documentary/ Propaganda, Government as Torturer, Anti-Socialism/ 2020]

External Reviews

“The notion that China censors it’s news is certainly not new to the global population nor to the documentary space at large. Ask No Questions, however, does a fantastic job of microscoping in on one event partially forgotten by the global media, to examine the apparatus in place.”

–Films Gone Wild

“A remarkable and heartbreaking story that will shatter your mind and shake you to the core.”

–Movie Moves Me

“The haunting film showcases repressive Chinese policies … and much worse.”

–Hollywood In Toto

“Like an ice bath with each revealed truth being another shred of ice raising the hairs on the back of your neck.”

–Slug Mag

How to See It

Amazon (Instant Video)

YouTube Video Search

Google Video Search

Links

Official Homepage

IMDB

Related Film: The Bleeding Edge

