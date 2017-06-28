Antifa Groups Launching “Self-Defense” & Gun Use Training Classes

Antifa is launching “self-defense” classes, i.e., training its members to be prepared to fight. Given that all you have to do to be consider a “Nazi” by these people is say you oppose the minimum wage, this is disturbing. Although the newly-formed group depicted in the video below look’s pretty weak, possibly even laughable, that’s actually common when trainees are just starting out. A year from now they will have some fighting skills, particularly if they attract more professional trainers.

The “Redneck Revolt,” another “anti-fascist” group looks more immediately dangerous. Per Zero Hedge, “It’s a militia made up of Arizona liberals who conspicuously rediscovered the Second Amendment about the time that Donald Trump had become the clear front-runner for the Republican nomination.” They are raising money and appear to be well-organized. Per their website, they are “a pro-worker, anti-racist organization that focuses on working class liberation from the oppressive systems which dominate our lives.” Note the traditional Antifa bandanna over face to hide identity.

One Antifa video advocating preparation for violence attracted the attention of video blogger Adam Calhoun, a self-identified “redneck,” who mocked it to good effect. Some strong language.