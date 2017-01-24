Anthem Libertarian Film Festival: Las Vegas, July 19-22 2017

This year’s Anthem Film Festival — the biggest libertarian film festival in the US — will be held at the Paris Resort, Las Vegas, July 19-22. More details may be found on the festival’s website.

The festival is part of the larger FreedomFest event. Registration for the film festival alone is $149. Prices for the full FreedomFest are higher. You may purchase registration here.

Per the festival website: “Anthem is part of FreedomFest where each year over 2,500 people and 250 speakers meet for a multi-national conference of ideas. We invite the best and brightest thought leaders to address us about geo-politics & finance, history & philosophy, science & technology, art & literature, healthy living– and movies, of course! Past speakers have included publisher Steve Forbes, Whole Foods CEO John Mackey, Emmy-winning journalist John Stossel, Senators Rand Paul and Marco Rubio, Skeptic Magazine publisher Michael Shermer, historian Bill Brands, Judge Andrew Napolitano and science fiction writer David Brin. In fact, one of our filmmakers,Tim Delmastro, was selected as a guest on John Stossel’s show, taped at our festival, to talk about his film Freedom from Choice.”

Past film and documentary award winners from the festival are listed here.