Anthem (Libertarian) Film Festival: Are You Coming?

The 2018 Anthem Film Festival — the annual screening of the latest libertarian films and documentaries — will be held at the Paris Resort, Las Vegas, July 11-14. It is part of the larger FreedomFest event. You may purchase registration here.

This once-a-year event is the world’s biggest libertarian film festival, and features narrative films as well as documentaries and short films. Per the festival’s website, “Anthem is part of FreedomFest, where each year over 2,500 people and 250 speakers meet for a multi-national conference of ideas. We invite the best and brightest thought leaders to address us about geo-politics & finance, history & philosophy, science & technology, art & literature, healthy living – and movies, of course!”

