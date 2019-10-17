Anthem Film Festival Opens Submissions Process

The 2020 Anthem Film Festival — the annual screening of the latest libertarian films and documentaries — will be held at the Paris Resort, Las Vegas, July 13-16. It is part of the larger FreedomFest event. You may purchase registration here.

The festival is currently seeking libertarian films for its 2020 event. “We seek movies and documentaries about self-reliance, innovation, entrepreneurship, individual rights, and the triumph of persuasion over force. Libertarian films often point out the unintended consequences of government intervention, but they’re just as likely to be about a protagonist’s personal struggle for self-expression or self-reliance.” You can learn more about the submission process here.

Not sure if your film is right for this event? Check out this list of film festival winners for the years 2011-2019.