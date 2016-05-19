Anthem Film Festival: List of Nominees & Award Winners

Anthem Film Festival — the annual screening of the latest libertarian films and documentaries — will be held this year at the Paris Resort, Las Vegas, July 19-22. It is part of the larger FreedomFest event. Registration for the film festival alone is $149. Prices for the full FreedomFest are higher. You may purchase registration here.

Below is the 2017 festival line-up of films, as well as an historical list of Anthem Film Festival winners for the years 2011-2016.

2017 Anthem Film Festival Nominees

Full details of the 2017 line-up of nominees may be found on the Anthem Film Festival homepage.

Narrative Feature Nominees

Little Pink House

Re-Revolution

Documentary Feature Nominees

Born Blue: The Guyana Project

Democracy Through the Looking Glass: Media & Politics in the Post-Truth Era

I Am, Or How Jack Became Black

Incarcerating Us

Is America in Retreat?

Secrets of the Magna Carta

[No Trailer Available]

“Secrets of the Magna Carta tells the fascinating story of the legendary document that dates from the time of Robin Hood. It is the most highly valued piece of paper in the world, and has changed the course of history.”

School, Inc.

What Happened in Vegas

Work and Happiness: The Human Cost of Welfare

Short Narrative Nominees

A Lifetime Later

Freedom on Trial

Temporary

Short Documentary Nominees

Anastasia Lin: The Witness Project

And My Prison Bars Bloom: The True Story of Armando Valladares

Go to Where the Light Is: Escaping North Korea (The Yeonmi Park Story)

I, Whiskey

Mama Rwanda

May Fifteenth in Paris

Regulating Ride Share: Uber and Lyft in Austin TX

Silence U

2016 Anthem Film Festival Winners

FreedomFest Grand Prize

Can We Take a Joke? [Director: Ted Balaker]



Documentary Feature

Best Overall: Deep Web [Director: Alex Winter]

Excellence in Filmmaking: Can We Take a Joke? [Director: Ted Balaker]

Best Libertarian Ideals: Of Dogs and Men [Director: Michael Ozias]

Short Narrative

Best Overall: Everything [Director: R. J. Daniel Hanna]

Excellence in Filmmaking: I’ve Just Had a Dream [Director: Javier Navarro]

Best Libertarian Ideals: The Return [Director: Matthew Szewczyk]

Best Libertarian Comedy: Love Gov: From First Date to Mandate [Directors: John Papola and Bradley Jackson]

Short Documentary

Best Overall: Seized [Directors: Matthew and Thomas Locastro]

Excellence in Filmmaking: People Like Us [Director: Tina Gharavi]

Best Libertarian Ideals: Mule: Living on the Outside [Director: John McDonald]

Audience Choice Awards

Narrative: Everything [Director: R. J. Daniel Hanna]

Documentary: Deep Web [Director: Alex Winter]

Anthem Vault Awards

Best Original Score: Of Dogs and Men [Composer: David Bateman, Director: Michael Ozias]

2015 Anthem Film Festival Winners

FreedomFest Grand Prize

Powers War [Director: Cameron Trejo]



Documentary Feature

Best Overall: Powers War [Director: Cameron Trejo]

Excellence in Filmmaking: Prison Terminal: The Last Days of Captain Jack Hall [Director: Edgar Barens]

Best Libertarian Ideals: Imminent Threat [Director: Janek Ambros]

Best International Documentary: Bitcoin: The End of Money as We Know It [Directors: Torsten Hoffmann and Michael Watchulonis]

Short Narrative

Best Overall: Where We Go from Here [Director: Matthew Szewczyk]

Excellence in Filmmaking: Shelter [Director: R. J. Daniel Hanna]

Best Libertarian Ideals: Helio [Director: Teddy Cecil]

Short Documentary

Best Overall: Vision: Healing the Blind in Ethiopia [Director: Eric Perlman]

Excellence in Filmmaking: Farming in Fear [Director: Sean Malone]

Best Libertarian Ideals: Police Strike Force [Director: Deron Brunson]

Audience Choice Awards

Narrative: Where We Go from Here [Director: Matthew Szewczyk]

Documentary: Farming in Fear [Director: Sean Malone]

Anthem Vault Awards

Best Original Score: Powers War [Director: Cameron Trejo]

Best Libertarian Theme: Bitcoin: The End of Money as We Know It [Directors: Torsten Hoffmann and Michael Watchulonis]

2014 Anthem Film Festival Winners

FreedomFest Grand Prize

Poverty, Inc. [Director: Michael Matheson Miller; Mark Weber, Co-Producer]



Narrative Feature

Best Overall: Atlas Shrugged III: Who is John Galt? [Director: James Manera; John Aglialoro, Executive Producer]

Excellence in Filmmaking: The Last Eagle Scout [Director: Kels Goodman]

Best Libertarian Ideals: Collapse [Director: Dave McCormick]

Documentary Feature

Best Overall: America: Imagine the World Without Her [Director: Dinesh D’Souza and John Sullivan; Gerald Molen, Producer]

Excellence in Filmmaking: Poverty, Inc. [Director: Michael Matheson Miller]

Best Libertarian Ideals: Dog Days [Directors: Kasey Kirby and Laura Waters Hinson]

International Documentary



Best Overall: Freedom from Choice [Director: Tim Delmastro]

Excellence in Filmmaking: Exit [Directors: Klaus Erik Okstad, Olav Njaastad, Anders Somme]

Short Narrative

Best Overall: Cough [Director: Jason Kempnich]

Short Documentary

Best Overall: No Vans Land [Director: Sean Malone]

Excellence in Filmmaking: Don’t Cage my Speech! A Student Schools his College [Director: Ted Balaker]

Best Libertarian Ideals: Before Snowden: Behind the Curtain [Directors: Bill and Tricia Owen]

Audience Choice Awards

Feature length: Poverty, Inc. [Director: Michael Matheson Miller]

Short: The Ticket: Stories of School Choice in Education [Director: Bob Bowdon]

2013 Anthem Film Festival Winners

FreedomFest Grand Prize

L1ttl3 Br0th3r [Director: Cyrus Saidi]



Documentary Feature

Best Overall: Money for Nothing: Inside the Federal Reserve [Director: Jim Bruce]

Excellence in Filmmaking: Hating Breitbart [Director: Andrew Marcus]

Best Libertarian Ideals: America’s Longest War [Director: Paul Feine]

Best International Documentary Feature: Post Lebanon [Director: Lior Agur]

Short Documentary

Best Overall: I, Pencil [Director: Nick Tucker]

Excellence in Filmmaking: The Last Week: How Lawsuits Doomed an American Icon [Director: Curtis Briggs]

Best Libertarian Ideals: Act of Terror [Directors: Gemma Atkinson and Fred Grace]

Short Narrative

Best Overall: L1ttl3 Br0th3r [Director: Cyrus Saidi]

Excellence in Filmmaking: Knocked Down [Director: Reaves Washburn]

Best Libertarian Ideals: Son of Man [Directors: Janek Ambros]

Audience Choice Awards

Documentary Feature: What if Cannibas Cured Cancer [Director: Len Richmond]

Short Documentary: I, Pencil [Director: Nick Tucker]

Short Narrative: L1ttl3 Br0th3r [Director: Cyrus Saidi]

Honorable Mention



Documentary Feature, Libertarian Ideals: Rebel Evolution [Director: Anna Zetchus Smith]

Short Narrative, Audience Choice: The Pilgrim [Director: Sean Buttimer]

2012 Anthem Film Festival Winners

FreedomFest Grand Prize



The Afghan Nightmare [Director: Klaus Erik Okstad]

Documentary Feature

Best Overall: Ayn Rand & The Prophecy of ‘Atlas Shrugged’ [Director: Chris Mortensen]

Excellence in Filmmaking: An Inconsistent Truth [Director: Shayne Edwards; written and produced by Phil Valentine]

Best Libertarian Ideals: Nullification: The Rightful Remedy [Director: Jason Rink]

Short Documentary

Excellence in Filmmaking: Everything is Incredible [Directors: Tyler Bastien, Trevor Hill, Tim Skousen]

Best Libertarian Ideals: Don’t Mess with ‘Firefly’ [Director: Ted Balaker]

Short Narrative

Best Overall: The Parachute Ball [Director: Peter Boothby]

Excellence in Filmmaking: Closing Bell [Director: Janek Ambros]

Best Libertarian Ideals: The Conversation [Director: Courtney Balaker]

Following is a video clip of the 2012 Anthem Film Festival Awards…

2011 Anthem Film Festival Winners

PRI Prize for Excellence in Filmmaking and Libertarian Ideals

The Cartel [Director: Bob Bowdon]



Best Film



Best Narrative Feature: alleged [Director: Tom Hines]

Best Documentary Feature: The Cartel [Director: Bob Bowdon]

Best Short Drama: Bright [Director: Benjamin Busch]

Best Short Comedy: Final Census [Director: Shawn Monaghan]

Best Short Documentary: Gentle Men [Director: Jesse Gibbons]

Best International Narrative Feature: Butterfly Crush [Director: Alan Clay]

Best International Documentary: Overdose [Director: Martin Borgs]

Special Jury Prize for Excellence in Filmmaking

Narrative Feature: Marathon [Director: Biju Viswanath]

Documentary Feature: Cool It [Director: Ondi Timoner]

Short Drama: Tyttonen [Director: Fabian Giessler]

Short Comedy: Fairy Tale of London Town [Director: Louis Neethling]

Special Jury Prize for Libertarian Ideals

Narrative Feature: Lady Magdalene’s [Director: J. Neil Schulman]

Documentary Feature: Indoctrinate U [Director: Evan Coyne Maloney]

Short Drama: Threnody [Director: Sean Buttimer]

Short Comedy: Et Miaow Alors [Director: Adrian Westbrook]

Short Documentary: The Sea is a Harsh Mistress [Director: Jason Sussberg]

Grand Jury Special Presentation

Zero Percent [Director: Tim Skousen]

Audience Choice Awards



Narrative Feature: alleged [Director: Tom Hines]

Documentary Feature

Cool It [Director: Ondi Timoner]

Zero Percent [Director: Tim Skousen]

Short

Bright [Director: Benjamin Bush]