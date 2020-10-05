Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World

Libertarian Movies, Films & Documentaries

Anthem Film Festival Announces This Year’s Winners

The Anthem Film Festival — an annual screening of the latest libertarian films and documentaries — has announced the winners for 2020. The grand prize went to Man in the Arena, “a feature-length documentary film exploring the life of Roger Ailes. Many know of Ailes and his association with FOX, but few know how he got there, his work electing three presidents, or his pioneering mastery of television production and broadcasting.” You can find an accumulated directory of the festival’s award winners for 2011-2020 here.

About Miss Liberty

This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.