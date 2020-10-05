Anthem Film Festival Announces This Year’s Winners

The Anthem Film Festival — an annual screening of the latest libertarian films and documentaries — has announced the winners for 2020. The grand prize went to Man in the Arena, “a feature-length documentary film exploring the life of Roger Ailes. Many know of Ailes and his association with FOX, but few know how he got there, his work electing three presidents, or his pioneering mastery of television production and broadcasting.” You can find an accumulated directory of the festival’s award winners for 2011-2020 here.

