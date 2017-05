IndieWire reports that Angelina Jolie is working on a film about the devastating Cambodian democide carried out by the Khmer Rouge (“Red Khmers,” followers of the Communist Party of Kampuchea in Cambodia), led by Pol Pot, who dreamed of remaking Cambodia into an agrarian socialist paradise. In the process of “remaking” Cambodia, Pol Pot deliberately massacred nearly a third of the Cambodian population. The film will be based on the book by the same name and will be carried by Netflix.

Related