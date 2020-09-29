Andrew Neil To Chair New British TV News Network

Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World

Per the Spectator, “For some time now, there has been talk about a challenger television to rival Sky and the BBC. Now it’s official: GB News will launch early next year – under the chairmanship of Andrew Neil, who will be its flagship presenter. He is leaving the BBC and will join a new team of about a hundred journalists, in what is the most important television launch in Britain for a generation.” Andrew Neil is one of the best journalists in the world, has been criticized by the left for his “Thatcherite” views, and was once spotted wearing a tie from the Adam Smith Institute free-market think tank.

