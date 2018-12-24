An American Story (1992)

WINNER: TOP 25 LIBERTARIAN FILMS

A small group of World War II veterans challenge their corrupt town government. Story inspired by actual events. [ An American Story credits: Dir: John Gray/ Brad Johnson, Kathleen Quinlan, Tom Sizemore/ 99 min/ Drama/ Corrupt Government, Resistance to Tyranny, Second Amendment]

“We didn’t take this kind of bull from the Nazis. I don’t know why we have to come home and take it from [the mayor].” So says an angry veteran who returns home from the battlefields of World War II Europe to find his small business paying protection money to City Hall. As it turns out, many people in this town are being forced to pay protection money. To rectify the problem, this veteran and his buddies form the “Veterans Party” to run against the corrupt mayor.

But their under-funded, amateur campaign has little hope of beating the mayor’s professional political machine. And the one man who could help them, a widely respected fellow veteran and World War II war hero, has been bought out by the powers that be. All seems lost until the mayor attempts to rig the elections. Fresh from restoring democracy abroad, they’re not about to see it destroyed at home and they defend the ballot box — just the way Uncle Sam taught them to.

This is a moving story and it’s inspired by actual events.

An American Story has something of an antitax and Second Amendment flavor, but neither subject is made an explicit issue. Even so, the film does provide an answer to those who cringe at self-defense against tyranny. Just before the veterans take on the town’s police force, someone asks rhetorically, “Why does it always have to come down to a war?” The hero unhesitating response: “Because some people can’t be reasoned with.”

“A television movie like An American Story couldn’t get greenlit today. In fact, it’s still surprising the Hallmark Hall of Fame and CBS joint production actually got broadcast back in 1992. Yet this fictionalization of the Battle of Athens, the last and best modern example of American citizens forcefully asserting their Second Amendment rights, was actually shown only 21 years ago. The telepicture earned two Primetime Emmy nominations, one for music and another for cinematography.”

