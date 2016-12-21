American Umpire (2016)

A documentary examination of how the US became the world’s policeman questions the cost and usefulness of taking up that role. American Umpire credits: [Dir: James Shelley/ 58 min/ Documentary/ Anti-War]
External Reviews of American Umpire
“Compelling.”
–Veterans News Now
“American Umpire delivers an intriguing invitation to re-think America’s role in the world.”
–Pacific Century Institute
