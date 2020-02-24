Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World

Libertarian Movies, Films & Documentaries

America Lost: New Film On What's Broken in America

America Lost is a new documentary takes a look at three “forgotten cities” in decline, revealing that what is broken is not just economic but cultural. Per the film’s website, “America Lost reveals the dramatic decline of the American interior through a combination of emotional personal stories and thoughtful conservative commentary. Filmmaker Christopher F. Rufo spent five years gathering these intimate portraits of Americans on the edge, including an ex-steelworker scrapping abandoned homes to survive, a recently incarcerated father trying to rebuild his life, and a single mother dreaming of escaping her blighted urban neighborhood.”

About Miss Liberty

This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.