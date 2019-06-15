Alistair Williams: Much (Politically Incorrect) Truth Is Said In Jest

Alistair Williams is a British comedian who has been getting noticed lately because he just won’t stop saying things he’s not supposed to say. In this age of comedic self-censorship and conformity to left-wing opinion, Williams stands out as a uniquely independent voice. He also happens to be extraordinarily funny. I recommend following him on YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook.

The Left has already started accusing him of being everything from Hitler to Genghis Khan, which in itself is funny because he’s transparently just a guy who says the plain truth but in a way that makes people laugh. But given what’s going on with free speech in the UK (it’s dying), I’d say watch him while you can. You can judge Alistair Williams for yourself from a few examples he has generously provided on YouTube…

“Smart, passionate, impressively quick witted and bursting with infectious confidence, this is stand up that grabs your attention and Alistair Williams is quickly solidifying his place as one of stand up’s most exciting rising stars.”

–The Comedy Club