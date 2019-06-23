Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World

Alan Turing: Happy Angel Birthday!

Alan Turing was born on June 23rd, 1912. Turing is widely credited for being an early pioneer in – some would even say inventor of – computer science and artificial intelligence, but perhaps less well-known is his key role in saving the world from fascism. During WWII, he played a pivotal role in breaking the German’s “Enigma” code. Without that contribution, the outcome of the war might have been very different. It has been estimated that breaking Enigma shortened the war by two to four years, saving millions.

A good documentary was made about him, Breaking the Code, but it wasn’t until Hollywood took notice of his story and told it in the 2014 film The Imitation Game that he got his cinematic due.

This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.