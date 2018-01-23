Al Gore In 2008: North Pole Caps Likely Gone In 5 Years

Instapundit dug up the Al Gore clip in which he claimed, *in 2008*, that the North Pole ice caps would likely be gone in five years. It’s at the 40 second mark in the clip.
Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World
Libertarian Movies, Films & Documentaries
Instapundit dug up the Al Gore clip in which he claimed, *in 2008*, that the North Pole ice caps would likely be gone in five years. It’s at the 40 second mark in the clip.
This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.