Acorn And The Firestorm: New Doc Attempts Whitewash

A new documentary, Acorn and the Firestorm, promises to at least attempt to whitewash the organization’s politically biased antics. That’s a tall order. Even the NYT says “Although the documentary makes clear how some accusations proved false or overblown, perhaps its biggest flaw is that it’s too eager to hand-wave any actual mistakes that Acorn made.”

Just to recall why Acorn got in trouble in the first place, here is a Project Veritas video in which government-funded Acorn workers are recorded offering advice to undercover journalists, one of them posing as a prostitute, regarding questions related to a house of prostitution for underage sex-trafficked girls. “Mistakes” as the NYT puts it.