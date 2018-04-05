Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World

Libertarian Movies, Films & Documentaries

Acorn And The Firestorm: New Doc Attempts Whitewash

A new documentary, Acorn and the Firestorm, promises to at least attempt to whitewash the organization’s politically biased antics. That’s a tall order. Even the NYT says “Although the documentary makes clear how some accusations proved false or overblown, perhaps its biggest flaw is that it’s too eager to hand-wave any actual mistakes that Acorn made.”

Just to recall why Acorn got in trouble in the first place, here is a Project Veritas video in which government-funded Acorn workers are recorded offering advice to undercover journalists, one of them posing as a prostitute, regarding questions related to a house of prostitution for underage sex-trafficked girls. “Mistakes” as the NYT puts it.

About Miss Liberty

This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.