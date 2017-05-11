Acadêmicos de Milton Friedman: Brazilian Libertarian Musical Group

Acadêmicos de Milton Friedman, i.e., the Milton Friedman Academics group, was founded by musicians John Nogueira (piano and voice) and Jopa Velozo (guitar and voice). The group makes pro-liberty samba music videos, which it distributes via YouTube, Facebook, and its website.

Said Nogueira and Veloza in an interview with Voices of Liberty: “There is something capitalist about samba, but it’s not something obvious. On one hand, many socialist intellectuals succeeded in influencing Brazilian artists in general, so you will find [some] antipathy toward capitalism among them. On the other hand, samba is a spontaneous and popular genre that goes beyond any ideology. If you are able to ignore the position presented by some artists, you can look straight to the lyrics and you will find out that libertarian ideas are [also] present in their music. And the best thing is that they were absorbed naturally, rather than because of the influence exerted by intellectuals.”

Most of their videos are in Brazil’s Portuguese language, but the recently-released “Good Intentions” video below, made with American singer Chris Kazarian, is in English.