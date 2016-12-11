Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World

Abacus: Small Enough to Jail (2016)

Abacus Federal Savings Bank, a family-owned community bank, suffers the full wrath of regulatory authorities as it (curiously) becomes the only financial institution to face criminal charges related to the subprime mortgage crisis. Abacus: Small Enough to Jail credits: [Dir: Steve James/ 88 min/ Documentary/ Anti-Regulation, Creator-As-Hero]

“The central figure in James’ Abacus: Small Enough to Jail, Thomas Sung, decided he wanted to be a banker when he saw It’s a Wonderful Life.  [That vision of being] a leader of a community by virtue of his support to it, both financial and emotional, inspired Sung, and James’ brilliantly uses the film as a thematic through line for his story of a George Bailey who stands up to a corrupt, flawed system.”
–RogertEbert.com

“As James follows their case through the courts, his movie turns into a crackling family drama.”
–NowToronto

“In its intimate, well-observed way, the film is deeply moving and subtly shaming.”
Screen Daily

