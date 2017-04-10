Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World

Libertarian Movies, Films & Documentaries

Abacus: Small Enough to Jail Wins Audience Award at Sarasota Film Festival

sarasota film festivalThe new documentary Abacus: Small Enough To Jail just won the Audience Award for Best Documentary at the Sarasota Film Festival. It tells the true story of Thomas Sung, a Chinese immigrant who was inspired by Frank Capra’s George Bailey character to start a small bank to help his community. When the subprime crisis hit, his bank — one of the few banks not politically well connected — was the only one to face criminal charges. But Sung had an ace in his back pocket: his three daughters, who just happen to be lawyers. “As James follows their case through the courts, his movie turns into a crackling family drama.” –NowToronto

About Miss Liberty

This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.