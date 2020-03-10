AB5: The Bill That Killed Freelance

California has passed a new law — AB5 — that is forcing freelancers out of work, all in the name of helping them of course. John Stossel reports on AB5 in this short clip.
Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World
Libertarian Movies, Films & Documentaries
California has passed a new law — AB5 — that is forcing freelancers out of work, all in the name of helping them of course. John Stossel reports on AB5 in this short clip.
This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.