AB-5: COVID and California’s Freelancer Disaster

California Assembly Bill 5, aka AB-5, effectively extends full-time employee status to gig workers. The idea was to force employers to give gig workers full-time benefits. However, the (predictable) effect has been to destroy the gig economy in the state and drive gig work out to other states and other countries. All that would be bad enough, but just as the gig jobs started to disappear, the state’s COVID lockdown also wiped out millions of full-time jobs. Now those gig workers that AB-5 was supposed to benefit…have nothing. This short film from We The Internet TV tells the story.

